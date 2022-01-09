Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,740.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,797. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,721.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,918.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,811.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

