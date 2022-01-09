Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,625 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,479,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,669,865. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

