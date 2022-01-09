Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,350 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.63. 3,418,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,147. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

