Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $274,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $230.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

