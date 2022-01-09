Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Liberty Broadband worth $156,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $138.04 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.73.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.