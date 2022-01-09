Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,448,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,465 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $171,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.