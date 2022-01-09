Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $146,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.59.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

