Private Management Group Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $236.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.11 and a 200-day moving average of $231.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.