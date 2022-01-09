PRIZM (PZM) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $606,546.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001643 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,929,732,916 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

