ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.28.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $313,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,948,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75,601 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 131,731 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

