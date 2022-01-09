ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PRQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.28.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $352.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.39.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,424,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

