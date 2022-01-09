ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stake Cut by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 447.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the second quarter valued at $757,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the second quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the period.

Get ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF alerts:

Shares of ANEW opened at $42.90 on Friday. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.