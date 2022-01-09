ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:UGE)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) shares are set to split on Thursday, January 13th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

UGE stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $126.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

