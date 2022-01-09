ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:UGE)

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) shares are set to split on Thursday, January 13th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

UGE stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.02. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $126.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

