Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.98

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 9072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

