PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 82,831 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

