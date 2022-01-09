Public Mint Price Tops $0.15 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Public Mint has a market cap of $11.10 million and $60,561.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Public Mint has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,515,668 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

