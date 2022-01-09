Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

