PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $82,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $50,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Shares of PHM traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 3,247,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,713. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

