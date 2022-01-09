Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Oncology Inc. is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

PYXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($6.81). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.