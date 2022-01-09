Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $713.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

NYSE MSCI opened at $552.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $624.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

