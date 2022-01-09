Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Simply Good Foods Company Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simply Good Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

