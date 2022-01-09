Qbao Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $364,397.67 and approximately $420.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2,054.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

