QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $$13.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.