qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,369 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. JD.com makes up approximately 1.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.24. 13,005,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,935,449. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

