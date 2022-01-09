qPULA Trading Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

qPULA Trading Management LP reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after acquiring an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 321.8% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.80. 2,856,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,854. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.