qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $466,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,504. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,523 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

