qPULA Trading Management LP Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. 3,728,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $62.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.