Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

QTRHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

QTRHF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.11. 2,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,184. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

