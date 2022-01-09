R.P. Boggs & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $3,446,218.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,283,094 shares of company stock worth $126,531,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

PLTR opened at $16.56 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

