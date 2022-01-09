Rage Fan Market Cap Reaches $614,407.19 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $614,407.19 and approximately $7,090.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.82 or 0.07506861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,817.87 or 0.99916935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

