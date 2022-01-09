Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0034

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00064197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.