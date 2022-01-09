RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.15. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. Equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after acquiring an additional 476,905 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

