Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,557 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $116.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.