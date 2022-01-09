Raymond James & Associates Acquires 8,171 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AGCO were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AGCO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 52,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

