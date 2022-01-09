Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.65% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,966,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $203.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.81. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $163.04 and a 52 week high of $204.01.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.