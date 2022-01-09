Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 84,281 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

