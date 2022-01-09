Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,494 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.99% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

IDRV stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $57.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.