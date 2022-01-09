Raymond James & Associates Buys 57,499 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.61% of SP Plus worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $259,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.66.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

