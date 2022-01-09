Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of CALF opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64.

