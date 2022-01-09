Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,896 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

