Raymond James Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $52.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bank OZK by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 150.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

