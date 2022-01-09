Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.