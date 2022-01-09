Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $214.12 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $172.95 and a 1 year high of $220.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

