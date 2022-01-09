Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,972 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 262,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 189,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,045,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 142,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 101,992 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX opened at $59.43 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09.

