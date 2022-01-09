Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.70% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA WFH opened at $70.08 on Friday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $80.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

