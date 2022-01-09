Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,269 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after acquiring an additional 309,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $158.27 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

