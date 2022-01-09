Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.92.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.09. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$31.10 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

