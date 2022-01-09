reflect.finance Trading Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $247,602.40 and $7,550.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005800 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

