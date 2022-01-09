Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,995,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $603.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $635.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

