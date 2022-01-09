REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of RGNX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.
In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
