REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.